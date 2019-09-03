LPL Financial LLC Purchases 40,990 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $63,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 935.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,286.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 424,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

