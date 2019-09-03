LPL Financial LLC Purchases 31,063 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.86% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $47,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 173,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $2,262,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,927. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

