LPL Financial LLC Has $75.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,869 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.84% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $75,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $178.57. 755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $134.75 and a 52 week high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

