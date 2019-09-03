LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $67,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

MGK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 52 week low of $1,825.50 and a 52 week high of $2,204.40.

