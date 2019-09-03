LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $54,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273,120 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,449,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 321,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 299,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.14. 463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,090. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $124.93 and a 52-week high of $155.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

