LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $85,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. 1,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,001. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

