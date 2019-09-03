LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $55,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $100.24. 77,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $100.41.

