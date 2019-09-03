Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $61,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,622. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

