Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 59,110 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,110 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 308,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,643. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $173.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.