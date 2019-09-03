Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,050 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dover by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,856 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 382,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,504,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,012,000 after acquiring an additional 368,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dover by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,688 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In related news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $114.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.