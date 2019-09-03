Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.72 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,505 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after acquiring an additional 916,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 533,376 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. 963,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,097. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.