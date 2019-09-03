Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 1,416 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after acquiring an additional 381,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 18.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 502,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 59.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,658,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. 195,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,004. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Tritton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

