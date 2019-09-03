LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last Week

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $18,576.00 and $348.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.