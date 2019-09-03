Linkey Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (LKY)

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Linkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Linkey has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Linkey has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linkey Token Profile

Linkey (LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info . Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

