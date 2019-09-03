Linda Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linda coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Nanex, Cryptohub and Graviex. Linda has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linda alerts:

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com . Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Nanex, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.