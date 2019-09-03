Leverj Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (LEV)

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded 135.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Leverj has traded up 135.2% against the US dollar. Leverj has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $696.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leverj token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.42 or 0.04493806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Leverj Profile

Leverj (LEV) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. The official website for Leverj is www.leverj.io . Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Leverj Token Trading

Leverj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leverj using one of the exchanges listed above.

