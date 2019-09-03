Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $17,564.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00211997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.01274779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087471 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,241,706 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

