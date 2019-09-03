Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Trading Down 0.1%

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.78, approximately 1,431 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

