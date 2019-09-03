Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29, 184,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 128,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Leagold Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico; and in the RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar mines in Brazil. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp.

