Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Set at $44.00 by Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been given a $44.00 price objective by analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s current price.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of LRCDF stock remained flat at $$34.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

