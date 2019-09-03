Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Set at $40.00 by Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been assigned a $40.00 target price by Scotiabank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a $44.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $$34.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

