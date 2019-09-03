Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Set at $36.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) received a $36.00 price target from analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCDF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a $44.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

LRCDF remained flat at $$34.14 during trading on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

