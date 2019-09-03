Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given a $44.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a $44.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$34.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

