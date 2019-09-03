LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 15,457 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Square were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,071.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 3.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,090. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

