LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 62,869 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 479.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,248,416,000 after buying an additional 94,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,456,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $567,664,000 after buying an additional 315,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

