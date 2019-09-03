Korea Investment CORP Sells 53,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $70,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.95. 1,595,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average is $169.68. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

