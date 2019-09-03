Korea Investment CORP Sells 14,800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $96,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.32. 2,161,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,165. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.