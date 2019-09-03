Korea Investment CORP Has $77.45 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 837,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Celgene were worth $77,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth $186,113,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celgene stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,217. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELG. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

