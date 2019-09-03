Korea Investment CORP Acquires 5,868 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $74,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $17.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.82. 347,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,161. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $13,724,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

