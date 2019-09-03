Korea Investment CORP Acquires 45,700 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $144,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,046,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.72. 464,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a market cap of $327.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

