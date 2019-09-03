Klimatas Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Klimatas has a total market cap of $47,459.00 and approximately $2,052.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00577372 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005122 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005764 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.