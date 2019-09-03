Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by equities researchers at Sidoti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 15,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward acquired 42,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $101,286.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,954 shares in the company, valued at $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,368,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 295,300 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 606,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 437.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

