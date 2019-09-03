KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 152,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,466. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

