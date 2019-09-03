Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report sales of $339.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.09 million. Kforce posted sales of $355.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $338.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Kforce has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 3,205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.