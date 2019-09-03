Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum comprises 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,550 shares of company stock worth $2,288,191 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,978. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALU. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

