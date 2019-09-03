Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 49,978 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,978 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,141.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.