Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,951 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 7,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

