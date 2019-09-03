Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,165 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

