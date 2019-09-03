Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Regal Beloit worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,313. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

