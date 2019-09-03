Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,646 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of City Office REIT worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 122.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 556.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIO. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In related news, Director John Sweet acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 163,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,618. The company has a market capitalization of $536.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

