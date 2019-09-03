Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Trading 15% Higher

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s stock price traded up 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.46, 985,388 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 857,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 342,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

