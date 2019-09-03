Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.10. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,341,594 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

