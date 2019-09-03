JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JEMI stock remained flat at $GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,272. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a 12 month low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.71.
JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Company Profile
