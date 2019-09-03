JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JEMI stock remained flat at $GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,272. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a 12 month low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.71.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

