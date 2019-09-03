JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Amigo (LON:AMGO) Target Price to GBX 250

Amigo (LON:AMGO) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMGO. HSBC raised their target price on Amigo from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities raised Amigo to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Get Amigo alerts:

AMGO opened at GBX 76.40 ($1.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.97. Amigo has a 12-month low of GBX 135.60 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

In other Amigo news, insider Hamish Paton bought 43,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £34,974.40 ($45,700.25).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.