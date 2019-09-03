JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp (NYSE:CCBC) Financial Comparison

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 10 8 0 2.44 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $121.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chino Commercial Bancorp does not pay a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $131.41 billion 2.67 $32.47 billion $9.00 12.21 Chino Commercial Bancorp $9.69 million 2.54 $2.23 million N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.73% 14.40% 1.25% Chino Commercial Bancorp 24.26% N/A N/A

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

