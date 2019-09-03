JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) a $72.00 Price Target

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) received a $72.00 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:DELL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,799. Dell has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.
In other Dell news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $15,880,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $9,488,625.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock worth $83,688,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.