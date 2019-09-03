JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) a $72.00 Price Target

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) received a $72.00 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,799. Dell has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $15,880,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $9,488,625.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock worth $83,688,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

