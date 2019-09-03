JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) a $90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,848. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -200.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $133,460.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,655 shares of company stock worth $51,542,432. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 966.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 174.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.