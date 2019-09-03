JMP Securities Analysts Give Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) a $225.00 Price Target

JMP Securities set a $225.00 target price on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $290,626.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.15, for a total transaction of $1,441,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,694 shares of company stock worth $95,925,066. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,530,000 after purchasing an additional 683,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Workday by 5.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workday by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

