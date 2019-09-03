Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Down 30.5% This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $319,947.00 and $750,685.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00213371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.01274178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00087421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,167,786 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.