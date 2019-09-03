J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,489 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.65% of J2 Global worth $28,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 873.1% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 316,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284,308 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 9,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 279,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 276,950 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,142,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,513,000 after buying an additional 135,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in J2 Global by 1,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 113,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in J2 Global by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 261,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,281,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. 8,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,126. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.82. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

